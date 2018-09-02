20-year-olds caught with cell phone, shabu
A young man had the misfortune of facing a SWAT team who learned of his alleged theft of a cell phone owned by a woman along MJ Cuenco Avenue, Cebu City Sunday morning, Sept. 2.
Senior Insp. Christopher Marcaral, who heads the SWAT team, identified the 20-year-old suspect as Chin Chin Parcon, a resident of Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City.
In other news, another 20-year-old identified as Jason Horfilla also of Barangay Duljo Fatima, was caught by Waterfront police for alleged possession of two sachets of shabu.
