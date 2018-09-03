CCPO inks MOU with schools, universities
At least seven schools and universities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) for partnership in an internship program for the senior high and college students who wish to undergo on-the-job (OJT) with the police.
Based on the memorandum, the city police and the schools agree to put the safety of the students as priority.
Police Inspector Maila Maramag, chief administrator of CCPO, said that this is the first collective agreement the police office has entered into with academic institutions. /Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern
