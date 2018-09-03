CCPO inks MOU with schools, universities

By USJ-R Intern |September 03,2018 - 10:10 AM

Senior Supt. Royina M. Garma, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), talks to representatives of academic institutions after the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement that will allow students to undergo practical training at the police office | Junjie Mendoza

At least seven schools and universities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) for partnership in an internship program for the senior high and college students who wish to undergo on-the-job (OJT) with the police.

Based on the memorandum, the city police and the schools agree to put the safety of the students as priority.

Police Inspector Maila Maramag, chief administrator of CCPO, said that this is the first collective agreement the police office has entered into with academic institutions. /Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern

 

