City jail requests sanitary assistance from City Hall

The Cebu City Jail has requested the city government to provide at least two pollution control officers in the penitentiary.

In a two-page formal letter addressed to Deputy Mayor for Police Matters and Councilor Dave Tumulak, the city jail also asked assistance from the City Hall to conduct sanitary inspections inside the facility.

The letter was penned by Supt. Renante Rubio, jail warden.

This developed after residents in Barangay Kalunasan complained of foul odor coming from the jail’s wastewater discharges.

“This is because of the overcrowding in the jail. Rest assured, the city government will support BJMP,” said Tumulak.

Tumulak added that they are also eyeing to brief inmates on properly maintaining comfort rooms.