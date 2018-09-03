Carbon police officers face criminal, admin raps for death of child

Criminal and administrative complaints have been filed against the personnel of Carbon police station for the death of 4-year-old Bladen Skyler Abatayo.

In a 9-page complaint letter filed before the Office of the Ombudsman, the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) recommended to file charges against Senior Insp. John Kareen Escober, chief of the police station, for falsification by public officer, dereliction of duty, obstruction of justice and grave misconduct.

PO1 Wilbert Perez was charged for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide.

On the other hand, PO1 Rey Van Dadula is also one of the defendants of the complaint for dereliction of duty.

The complaint was officially lodged at the Office of Ombudsman on August 28 and was received by the family of the victim on Monday (September 3).