Cebu Landmasters: The Leading Local Developer In VisMin

On a recent study by Santos Knight Frank in 2017, Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) was hailed as the leading developer in Visayas and Mindanao areas specifically in Cebu, Mandaue, Davao and Cagayan de Oro cities.

CLI ranked first in the house and lot segment in Metro Cebu with an 18% share of the market and ranked second in the Metro Cebu condo market with a 12% share.

On top of these, MesaTierra Garden Residences in Davao also has the highest monthly takeup in Davao’s condo segment and a leading 24% share in Cagayan de Oro condo segment.

‘We have always endeavored to build with our customers in mind. As we have grown, we have not lost sight of this homegrown and hands-on approach, but rather we have built it better and stronger, and that’s what will differentiate Cebu Landmasters,” said Chair and Chief Executive Officer Jose Soberano III.

CLI currently has two completed residential subdivisions namely Midori Plains and Velmiro Heights in Minglanilla, Cebu, two ongoing, Casa Mira Linao (Talisay) and Casa Mira South (Minglanilla) and two upcoming, Casa Mira Coast in Negros Oriental and Velmiro Uptown CDO.

Their residential condo developments also include Mivesa Garden Residences (Lahug), Casa Mira Towers (Labangon), 38 Park Avenue (IT Park), Baseline Premier (Juana Osmena), Mesaverte Residences (CDO) and MesaTierra Garden Residences (Davao).

CLI also has hotel projects namely Citadines with ongoing progress and LYF Hotel, launching this year. Their commercial buildings also include Park Centrale (IT Park), Latitude Corporate Center (Cebu Business Park), Baseline HQ (Juana Osmena) and other upcoming projects like the mixed-used Astra Center in Mandaue, Baseline Prestige, Radisson Red, Davao Matina Business Park, The Paragon Davao and Citadines Paragon Davao.