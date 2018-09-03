Eight Talisay City cops to likely face dismissal for pilferage

The eight police investigators of Talisay City who allegedly stole evidence during anti-drug operations will be facing charges of pilferage.

This was confirmed by Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Sinas revealed that the eight policemen admitted committing the infraction.

The regional police director said he also received reports that some police officers in Cebu City are doing the same and are now being investigated.