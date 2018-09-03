Margot: Let people decide on Tomas-Duterte feud
By Zena V. Magto |September 03,2018 - 02:48 PM
Let the people decide.
Cebu City Councilor Margarita Osmeña said her husband, Mayor Tomas Osmeña, has not been affected by the tirades of President Rodrigo Duterte.
The mayor’s wife said the Cebuanos know what kind of local chief executive Osmeña has been.
She said she knows her husband is doing the right thing.
