Central Visayas police on red alert after Sultan Kudarat bombings
By Nestle L. Semilla |September 03,2018 - 02:49 PM
The Central Visayas police force has been placed under red alert status following the second bombing in Sultan Kudarat.
Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said there is no imminent threat in the region based on their monitoring.
Sinas urged the public to stay calm and vigilant.
