Construction of new Suba-Pasil Market to start
Rep. Bebot Abellanosa of Cebu City’s south district confirmed that the construction of the new Suba-Pasil Market will start by this month or October this year.
He said a budget of P20 million is allocated for the project, which the city government is planning to promote as a tourist attraction.
The design of the new Suba-Pasil Market will include not only an improved wet market but also seafood restaurant and a boardwalk fronting Mactan Channel.
