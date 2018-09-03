Construction of new Suba-Pasil Market to start

Rep. Bebot Abellanosa of Cebu City’s south district confirmed that the construction of the new Suba-Pasil Market will start by this month or October this year.

He said a budget of P20 million is allocated for the project, which the city government is planning to promote as a tourist attraction.

The design of the new Suba-Pasil Market will include not only an improved wet market but also seafood restaurant and a boardwalk fronting Mactan Channel.