MARINA-7 to investigate passenger ferry fire

The Maritime Industry Authority in Central Visayas (MARINA-7) will conduct an investigation after a passenger vessel caught fire shortly before it docked at the Taloot Wharf in Argao last Sunday (September 3).

Substation Commander Gerry Patenio of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Argao Cebu station said they are waiting for the officials of MARINA to conduct the probe. The initial investigation showed the accident started at the engine room.

All 97 passengers of the vessel were rescued.