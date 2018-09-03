Cesafi football sked for 2018 bared

The Cesafi released on Monday night the schedule of its football games for the 2018 season.

The tournament schedule was emailed to Cebu Daily News by tournament director Francis Ramirez.

The new season starts on September 22 and ends on November 11. All games will be played at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The defending champion in the college division is the University of San Carlos while Don Bosco ruled the secondary division last year.

Here is the complete schedule of the games:

Sept. 22, 2018, Saturday, Cebu City Sports Center

8:00 A.M. USJ-R vs. USP-F – Secondary

10:00 A.M. USC-BED vs. SHS-ATENEO – “

1:00 P.M. DBTC vs. SMS – “

Sept. 23, 2018, Sunday, Cebu City Sports Center

8:00 A.M. DBTC vs. USJ-R – Secondary

10:00 A.M. SMS vs. SHS-ATENEO – “

1:00 P.M. USP-F vs. USC-BED – “

Sept. 29, 2018, Saturday, Cebu City Sports Center

8:00 A.M. SMS vs. USC-BED – Secondary

10:00 A.M. USP-F vs. DBTC – “

1:00 P.M. SHS-ATENEO vs. USJ-R – “

Sept. 30, 2018, Sunday, Cebu City Sports Center

1:00 P.M. UV vs. USJ-R – College (1st Round)

3:00 P.M. USC vs. UC – “ “

Oct. 3, 2018, Wednesday, Cebu City Sports Center

1:00 P.M. UC vs. UV – College (1st Round)

3:00 P.M. USP-F vs. USJ-R – “ “

Oct. 6, 2018, Saturday, Cebu City Sports Center

8:00 A.M. SHS-ATENEO vs. USP-F – Secondary

10:00 A.M. USJ-R vs. SMS – “

1:00 P.M. USC-BED vs. DBTC – “

Oct. 7, 2018, Sunday, Cebu City Sports Center

1:00 P.M. UC vs. USP-F – College (1st Round)

3:00 P.M. UV vs. USC – “ “

Oct. 10, 2018, Wednesday, Cebu City Sports Center

1:00 P.M. USJ-R vs. USC – College (1st Round)

3:00 P.M. USP-F vs. UV – “ “

Oct. 13, 2018, Saturday, Cebu City Sports Center

8:00 A.M. DBTC vs. SHS-ATENEO- Secondary

10:00 A.M. USJ-R vs. USC-BED – “

1:00 P.M. USP-F vs. SMS – “

Oct. 14, 2018, Sunday, Cebu City Sports Center

1:00 P.M. USC vs. USP-F – College (1st Round)

3:00 P.M. USJ-R vs. UC – “ “

Oct. 17, 2018, Wednesday, Cebu City Sports Center

1:00 P.M. UC vs. USC – College (2nd Round)

3:00 P.M. USJ-R vs. UV – “ “

Oct. 20, 2018, Saturday, Cebu City Sports Center

1:00 P.M. # 2 vs. # 3 – Secondary (Semifinal 1)

3:00 P.M. # 1 vs. # 4 – Secondary (Semifinal 2)

Oct. 21, 2018, Sunday, Cebu City Sports Center

1:00 P.M. USJ-R vs. USP-F – College (2nd Round)

3:00 P.M. UC vs. UV – “ “

Oct. 24, 2018, Wednesday, Cebu City Sports Center

1:00 P.M. UV vs. USC – College (2nd Round)

3:00 P.M. UC vs. USP-F – “ “

Oct. 27, 2018, Saturday, Cebu City Sports Center

1:00 P.M. L 1 vs. L 2 – Secondary (3rd Place)

3:00 P.M. W 1 vs. W 2 – Secondary (Championship)

Oct. 28, 2018, Sunday, Cebu City Sports Center

1:00 P.M. UV vs. USP-F – College (2nd Round)

3:00 P.M. USJ-R vs. USC – “ “

Nov. 7, 2018, Wednesday, Cebu City Sports Center

1:00 P.M. UC vs. USJ-R – College (2nd Round)

3:00 P.M. USP-F vs. USC – “ “

Nov. 11, 2018, Sunday, Cebu City Sports Center

2:00 P.M. Top # 1 vs. Top # 2 – College (Championship)

