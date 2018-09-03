Mentally-ill man shot dead

A mentally-ill person died after he was shot by a police officer who was responding to a stoning incident in Escario Street, Barangay Kamputhaw in Cebu City on Monday afternoon, (Sept. 3).

Senior Insp. Greg Ybiernas, Deputy Precinct Commander of Fuente Police, identified the fatality as Susanito Ellama, while the PO1 Berlino Ricafort, a beat patroller of Abellana Police Station was wounded.

Ybiernas said that Ricafort was responding to a stoning incident when the incident happened.

He said that Ricafort tried to pacify Ellama but was hit by a stone in the head prompting him to shoot, hitting the victims leg and his stomach

Personnel of the city’s rescue team responded to the area and were immediately brought to the nearest hospital.

Ellama was declared dead on arrival by the attending physicians.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director, Senior Supt. Royina Garma has tasked the CCPO’s Investigation Detective Management Branch to investigate the incident.