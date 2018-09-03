A maverick in life and death

It was a sad day for supporters of former Cebu Governor Vicente “Tingting” de la Serna who died as the clock ticked 12:05 of the new day, Saturday (September 1) after almost a year battling lung cancer. It was sadder still for those who wanted to pay their last respects to a friend and political ally but couldn’t do so for lack of material time.

Tingting de la Serna was a member of the Free Legal Assistance Group FLAG, a nationwide group of human rights lawyers that battled the Marcos dictatorship. He carried this ideal in his numerous political outings, first as OIC mayor of Mandaue City in 1986, then as 4th district congressman in 1987-1992 and as Cebu governor from 1992 to 1995.

The 1992 gubernatorial elections pitted Tingting against Mrs. Annette Osmeña, wife of former Cebu governor Lito Osmeña. The local race ran in parallel with the national elections with Lito O teaming up with Fidel V. Ramos. As we know, FVR won as President but his running mate lost to Joseph “Erap” Estrada.

Tingting’s regime in the Capitol is well-remembered for his pro-poor Community Outreach Development Program (CDOP) but it became a source of dismay for the neophyte governor because he managed only to deliver limited basic services to a number of municipalities for lack of resources. On top of the struggle to gain legislative approval for his projects, FVR placed Lito O on top of the administration’s flagship economic programs, a position that also carried the power of being the President’s pointman for the Visayas.

After a lackluster gubernatorial stint, Tingting was appointed in 1998 as chairman of the Laban ng Masang Pilipino, the party that catapulted Erap Estrada to the highest position of the land and consequently propelled Tingting to Malacañang, as deputy executive secretary. However, less than two years into the new administration, Erap was whipped by a storm of an illegal gambling scandal and amid a looming impeachment case, Tingting stepped down from office.

That sums up his public record but what stands out most is his integrity in the conduct of service.

Vice Governor Agnes Magpale told this corner in the sidelines of Tingting’s interment last Sunday that during his first year as governor, his office would be swamped with hundreds of visitors daily, mostly from the marginal sector asking for help. The queue is usually long so he gets to share meals with them using his own money. Then when his funds dry up he would call on then PB member Magpale to chip in instead of withdrawing from public coffers.

In another instance, he fought hard against some big businessmen in Lapu-Lapu who were making tons of money out of public beaches. Out of sheer disgust and exasperation to the bureaucratic maze and moneyed external forces, one time he asked Magpale to find him a grenade so he can render the problem a quick fix. It sounded like a joke but the backstory of this incident is that there were offers of bribe money that he told Magpale, “Giluod ko” (I wanted to puke)!

The maverick politician continued to rewrite the script of the traditional political mold until death.

In keeping with his final request to be buried within 24 hours, Tingting was laid to his final resting place about 10 a.m. last Sunday in Cempark. His aversion to the trappings of state power and function was such that to insure there will be no extended wake or ceremonies attendant to the death of a former governor and congressman. He also asked not to be embalmed.

The man was not perfect but he left us with the thought that the ideals of personal integrity and modesty in public service are not only possible but a lesson to be learned for all.

Pahulay nga dayon, Tingting de la Serna.