Del Mar files bill renaming MCIA

CEBU North District Representative Raul Del Mar is supporting calls to rename the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to Lapu-Lapu Cebu International Airport (LCIA).

Del Mar has filed a bill before the House of Representatives to amend Republic Act 6958, and rename the world’s first resort airport to the country’s first hero, the village chieftain Lapu-Lapu who defeated Spanish invader Ferdinand Magellan in the historic Battle of Mactan.

“To honor Lapu-Lapu and be consistent with the city’s name and location of its airport (which is in Lapu-Lapu City in Mactan Island), the change of the airport name from Mactan to Lapu-Lapu and the corresponding change in the name of authority will serve two purposes: give Lapu-Lapu the recognition that the outstanding Filipino deserved, and in the same thrust, improve the choice of name,” Del Mar stated in his explanatory note.

MCIA was created through RA 6958 in 1990.

In his proposal, the Cebuano lawmaker, however, stressed the need to retain ‘Cebu’ in the new name to keep the identity of the island and authority managing the airport.

As a result, Del Mar’s proposed House bill also sought to rename the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) to Lapu-Lapu Cebu International Airport Authority (LCIAA).

“It is prudent and beneficial to keep the name ‘Cebu’ in the airport name and the name of the authority that manages it. Cebu is better know in the world historically, economically, and culturally,” said Del Mar.

“For branding and marketing and as locator of the airport as destination for tourists and other visitors, ‘Cebu’ serves as a crucial function,” he added.

Last week, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) announced plans to rename MCIA to Lapu-Lapu International Airport which President Rodrigo Duterte himself welcomed.

Aside from Del Mar, other local officials who expressed support on NHCP’s proposal included Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza, Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella, and Councilor Margarita Osmeña.