Eight Talisay cops under probe for evidence theft

EIGHT police investigators of the Talisay City Police Station could face dismissal from service for allegedly stealing evidence during police

operations.

They will be facing charges of pilferage, according to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

“This is a grave offense. This is a strong ground for dismissal from service,” said Police RegionalDirector, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, during a press conference yesterday, a day after the 65 police officers in Talisay City were relieved of their assignments.

On Sunday, after the announcement of the relief order, Sinas also announced that the eight investigators in Talisay City were under investigation for pilferage.

Prior to the pronouncements of President Rodrigo Duterte about the state of the Talisay City police, Sinas said that he received reports that there were deliberate reductions in the amount or number of evidence involving some cases, mostly those involving seized drugs.

Sinas said that the eight investigators previously assigned at the Talisay City Police admitted committing the infraction.

“Gi-confirm ni sa Crime Laboratory nga ang report, for example 15 sachets of shabu ang nakuha ig-adto sa Crime Lab 10 sachets nalang. So where are the other five sachets? Giangkon nila (the eight investigators),” said Sinas.

(The Crime Laboratory confirmed that for example a report would state 15 sachets of shabu were confiscated but only 10 sachets were turned over to the Crime Lab. So where are the other five sachets? The eight investigators admitted to this.)

Sinas added that right after the PRO-7 finishes its investigation, these eight police officers could undergo dismissal procedings .

Sinas admitted that the investigation against these eight police officers might affect the cases they are handling.

But he said he does not care if these drug cases will be affected so long as these police officers will be investigated and dismissed from service.

“We must set an example. If magsige ta og tago-tago ani nila, sa next nga operation ana, ila na sad nang buhaton. Maong ipagawas g’yud na nga gipangimbestigaran ni nato sila (because of their wrong doings),” added Sinas.

Sinas said that the pilferage at the Talisay City police is not the first case that happened in Central Visayas.

Sinas revealed that he also received reports that there are also police officers at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) who allegedly did the same thing.

“We are now investigating and monitoring (these police officers accused of pilferage),” said Sinas.

Positive

Meanwhile, one of the 65 cops who were recently relieved from their post in Talisay City tested positive for illegal drug use.

Sinas said that the police officer carries the rank of Senior Police Officer 1 (SPO1) and has been assigned in Talisay City for quite sometime.

However, Sinas refused to divulge the name of the police officer since the drug test result will still be subject to a confirmatory test in Camp Crame.

But he said that he was expecting that all of them would test negative.

“Of course we are expecting nga wala g’yud mag positive, but the test results suggested nga malala g’yud ang problema sa drugs sa Talisay,” said Sinas.

(Of course we are expecting that no one will be tested positive but the test results suggested that the drug problem in Talisay is getting).

Investors

Meanwhile, Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas Sr. expressed concern that investors would no longer want to continue putting in their investments in Talisay City after the whole police force was relieved.

“Ako lang, nagool lang ko nga naghuna-huna nga ang mga investors molikay na sa Talisay kay tiaw mo na gud, nga ang tibook pwersa giilisan. Pero since its already a done thing, I cannot do anything anymore. I want you to do your duty,” Gullas said.

(I am just worried that investors will no longer invest in Talisay because all policemen were relieved and changed by neophyte police)

Gullas said most of the newly assigned policemen in Talisay are aged 25-28 years old, and this is their first time to be assigned in a police station.

Sinas assured the mayor that having new police officers in the city will not hamper operations or be a set back to maintaining the peace and order in the city.

“Prior to the relief, I talked to Mayor Gullas and gave my assurance. Siyempre bag-o, naa g’yud apprehension. But I assured the mayor and the public that this is fine and these new officers are much better,” said Sinas.

At least 70 personnel from the Regional Mobile Battalion Force (RMFB-7) replaced the relieved policemen.

Aside from Talisay City, Sinas divulged that there are police stations from other cities and towns in Central Visayas that are now being checked.

Sinas said that he cannot divulge the cities and towns which are now being investigated.