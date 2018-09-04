Foreigner stabbed by girlfriend in Cebu City

An American national sustained a wound on his left chest after he was stabbed by his girlfriend inside a hotel along Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City on Tuesday dawn (September 4).

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Jonathan Finch, who is now treated at a private hospital in Cebu City.

Jessa Hernaiz, 28, a resident of Kimba, Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, is now detained under the custody of Abellana police station for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.

P03 Rey Lumagod, desk officer of Abellana police station, said that Hernaiz caught the foreign national with a gay man which resulted to the stabbing incident.