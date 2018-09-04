Garma throws jabs at NBI-7

An angry Cebu City police chief blew her top over the decision of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) in filing a case against the three policeman in relation to the death of 4-year-old Skyler Abatayo.

In an interview on Tuesday (September 4), Senior Supt. Royina Garma, director of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), lashed out at the NBI-7 which she said has a personal agenda against the police.

Garma said she was very dismayed since the NBI-7 was supposed to be a partner of the Philippine National Police.

The city director also said the filing of a case against the police “demoralized” them.

She added that the NBI has personal issues against the police, hence the filing of the case.

Garma surmised that Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña had a hand in the move of NBI-7.

In a Facebook post, Osmeña lauded the NBI-7 for filing the case against the three policemen.