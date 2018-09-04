Cebu City’s year-long traffic fine collection hits P83M
The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has collected more than P83 million in fines for traffic violations from January to December 2017.
A total of 3,601 violators were apprehended last year. The number has doubled compared to 2016.
The violators included clamped vehicles for violating parking regulations and pedal-operated tricycles./Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern
