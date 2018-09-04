More septic tanks needed at Cebu City Jail

The Cebu City government will be installing more septic tanks at the Cebu City Jail following complaints of foul smell from nearby residents.

Supt. Reynante Rubio, city jail warden, said that although the septic tanks are regularly suctioned, they cannot serve the current number of inmates.

The city jail now has a population of 5,000 detainees. /Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern