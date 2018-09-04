Mandaue LGU settles dues to acquire CICC
The Mandaue City government has paid the full amount of P300 million to formally acquire the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC).
Provincial treasurer Roy Salubre said the proceeds of the sale will go to the general fund.
Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said earlier the money will be used to upgrade provincial hospitals. /Zena Magto, USJ-R Journalism Intern
