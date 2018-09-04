Balay Silangan for drug pushers
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) will launch within the month a program for the rehabilitation and renewal of drug pushers.
Balay Silangan allows drug pushers who want to change their lives to stay in a center for 6 months where they will undergo seminars and other interventions.
Danao City will serve as the pilot area for the program.
PDEA-7 Deputy Director Thessa Albao-Tiuzen urged local government units to replicate the program to address the drug problem.
