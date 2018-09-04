Two Asian Games medalists to receive cash incentives from Cebu City Government

The Cebu City Government will give cash incentives to the two Cebu City residents who received medals in the recently-concluded Asian Games in Indonesia.

Gold medalist Margielyn Didal will receive P300,000. Didad earned her medal for skateboarding- women’s category.

On the other hand, Kiyomi Watanabe, silver medalist for Judo, will get P200,000. /Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern