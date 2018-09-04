Two Asian Games medalists to receive cash incentives from Cebu City Government
The Cebu City Government will give cash incentives to the two Cebu City residents who received medals in the recently-concluded Asian Games in Indonesia.
Gold medalist Margielyn Didal will receive P300,000. Didad earned her medal for skateboarding- women’s category.
On the other hand, Kiyomi Watanabe, silver medalist for Judo, will get P200,000. /Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.