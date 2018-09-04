PRO-7 in need of more cops

As they celebrate the Crime Prevention Month, Supt. Reyman Tolentin, the spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), announced that they are hiring more people to join the police force.

At present, he said the current ratio of policemen to population is one policeman for every 1,000 individuals.

The Philippine National Police is aiming to have one policeman for every 500 individuals before President Rodrigo Duterte steps down in 2022. (Rosalie)

Two Asian Games medalists to receive cash incentives from Cebu City Government

The Cebu City Government will give cash incentives to the two Cebu City residents who received medals in the recently-concluded Asian Games in Indonesia.

Gold medalist Margielyn Didal will receive P300,000. Didad earned her medal for skateboarding- women’s category.

On the other hand, Kiyomi Watanabe, silver medalist for Judo, will get P200,000. /Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern