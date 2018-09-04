Eight caught, P4 M equipment seized in Carcar

At least eight persons were arrested and P4 million worth of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), butane canisters and refilling equipment were seized by police in Barangay Can-sujan in Carcar City, Cebu last Monday evening Sept. 3.

The suspects were identified as 32-year-old Denkee Fernandez, 45-year-old Kent Gabrillo and 44-year-old Richard Minoza, all residents of Carcar City. Also caught was 32-year-old Desiderio de los Santos, a resident of Barangay Maygang, Barili town in Cebu.

Other suspects arrested were Juhnrey Calumba, Charlon Babor, Raffy Sari, Olipio Masoyla and Emelito Banani, all in their 20s and natives of Negros Oriental province.

All were caught refilling butane canisters with LPG. Police confiscated four refilling machines, four compressor machines, 45 empty cylinders, 115 filled cylinders, 3,900 empty canisters and 3,600 filled butane canisters and a multicab.

The operation was conducted by the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), the Department of Energy, Carcar City Bureu of Fire Protection (Carcar BFP) and carcar City Police Station.

The suspects are detained at the Carcar City police headquarters pending the filing of charges against them.