Wounded cop gets medal for shooting distressed man
The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Tuesday gave an award to the wounded police officer who shot a distressed man in Barangay Kamputhaw in Cebu City on Monday afternoon (September 3).
A Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting was given to PO1 Berlino Ricafort, who is recuperating at a private hospital.
Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of PRO-7, said they will also shoulder the medical expenses of the wounded cop.
