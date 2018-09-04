Case against police demoralized cops, says CCPO director

The director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) expressed dismay over the decision of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) in filing a case against the three policeman in relation to the death of 4-year-old Bladen Skyler Abatayo.

In an interview on Tuesday (September 4), Senior Supt. Royina Garma, CCPO director, said that the NBI-7 may have a personal agenda against the police.

The city director also said the filing of a case against the police “demoralized” them.

Garma surmised that Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña had a hand in the move of NBI-7.

In a Facebook post, Osmeña lauded the NBI-7 for filing the case against the three policemen.