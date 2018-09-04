Lapu cops arrest 9; confiscate P150K worth of drugs

Lapu-Lapu City policemen arrested nine persons and confiscated P150,000 worth of suspected shabu in four separate buy-bust operations held on Monday.

Personnel from the Hoops Dome Police Station arrested Rachel Bregente, 22, of Sitio Capricorn Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, and Noeh Baril, 32, of Barangay Cogon, Lilo-an town for the possession of P16, 166 worth of shabu.

Senior Insp. Ronie Acar said they arrested the two while peddling drugs at the Sacred Heart Village in Barangay Gun-ob past 6 p.m. on Monday.

Earlier in the day, elements of the Mactan Police Station also arrested Reynaldo Eyas, 50, Ronald Yañez, 35, and Christopher Valencia, 34, in Sitio Jansen in Barangay Punta Engaño.

Eyas and Yañez work as welders while Valencia was a construction worker.

Chief Insp. Wayne Magbanua, chief of Mactan Police Station, said that the three suspects conspired in the disposal of illegal drugs in Barangay Punta Engaño.

But he clarified that the three were not included in the police watch list.

Magbanua said they confiscated P61, 832 worth of shabu from the suspects’ possession.

On Monday morning, Hoops Dome police arrested two women identified as Alona Daño, 36, and Ariane Joy Bucoy, 22, for the possession of P49, 560 worth of shabu.

Daño is from Sitio Pasansi, Barangay Pajo while Bucoy is from Purok Saging in Barangay Gun-ob both located in Lapu-Lapu City, said Sr./Insp. Diosdado Malazarte, chief of the Hoops Dome Police Station.

At around 3 a.m. on Monday, Malazarte’s team also arrested Arnel Paham, 31, of Seawage Pusok and Rogelio Ochea,42 of Purok Shooting Star, Barangay Babag at the vicinity of the Sangi Road in Barangay Pajo for possessing P47, 200 worth of drugs.