Sherilin Plastics score third straight win

Sherilin Plastics ran their winning streak to three games after they crushed Team Liquid, 92-71, in Group E action in the Metro Cebu Basketball League last Sunday at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

Ranged against a fellow unbeaten team, Sherilin Plastics of businessman and sportsman Richard Mercado asserted their dominance from tip-off to the final buzzer, leading by more than 30 points at one point, to get the victory and improve to 3-1 (win-loss).

Cebu First District representative Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas flirted with a triple-double with 16 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.

In other games, Jeffrey Abella scored 23 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the ToyoFlex Mambas past the Vel-Pal Barakos, 100-92; Marvin Abra had a double-double of 17 points and 12 boards in Journey to Recovery’s 92-52 bashing of the Ramonians; Jerome Barrita had 29 points and 13 boards to carry the Amigos past the El Pistoleros, 92-91; the New Bloods won over the DCT International Trading, 82-69, as Roger Albaracin put up 25 points.

Michael Daligdig carried the Petra-Tradesmen over the Huskies, 111-107, with his 33 points; Gemini beat Royal Soy Sauce, 91-81, as JD Solitario collected 29 points; Ayi Armenion carried the Primary Builders over Metro Cars, 73-67 while Joel Bensig notched 23 markers in Brinnovid’s 111-70 win over the Penguins.