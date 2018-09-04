2003-Cebu Landmasters takes lead with win over 2006-Prince Warehouse

THE 2003-Cebu Landmasters zoomed to the top of the standings after they defeated the 2006-Prince Warehouse, 69-53, in Division B of the 23rd SHAABAA basketball tournament last Sunday at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Rangy forward Daryl Tan filled the stat sheet up with 20 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists as 2003 improved to 5-1 (win-loss) for this season.

In other Division B games, Batches 2004 and 2001 also logged in victories to remain in contention for the next round of the competition.

The 2004-BMEG won over the 2000-Core Pacific, 65-55, as Franco Te once again had a solid game with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. More importantly, 2004 now boasts a 4-2 card.

2001-Mega Value, on the other hand, squeaked past the 2005- Castcrete Builders Inc., 49-47.

Wendell Ong was the biggest difference maker as he nearly had a double-double of 19 points and eight rebounds to help the team even their record up at 3-3.

In Division C, the 2015-People’s General upended the 2009-Crossfit Subtero, 71-61, to gain the top spot in their division. Joseph Mayol led the winners with 18 points, bumping their record up to 5-1 while handing 2009 their first loss in five games.