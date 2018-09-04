PRO-7 awards cop who shot stone-throwing man

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Tuesday awarded the wounded police officer who shot a mentally-challenged man in Barangay Kamputhaw in Cebu City on Monday afternoon.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, the director of PRO-7, personally pinned the Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting to PO1 Berlino Ricafort who is recuperating in a private hospital in the city.

Sinas justified the giving of award to Ricafort, saying that the police officer did a good job in responding to an alarm.

“It was a legitimate response to a stoning incident. Our police was also in danger that time,” said Sinas.

Ricafort, a beat patroller of Abellana Police Station, received an alarm about a man throwing stones to vehicles and passersby in Escario Street.

When he confronted the suspect identified as Susanito Ellama, Ricafort was also pelted with stones and sustained wounds on his head.

Ellama was believed to be mentally challenged.

In a separate interview, Chief Insp. Ma. Theresa Macatangay, Fuente Police Station chief, said that if Ricafort did not subdue Ellama, the latter might have injured or even killed other people.

Macatangay said that their police officer who observed maximum tolerance was left with no choice but to shoot the suspect given the situation he was in.

“He (Ricafort) observed maximum tolerance and observed the proper procedure in responding to an alarm,” said Macatangay.

Ricafort is now recuperating after undergoing surgery for his wounds.

PRO-7 said it will shoulder all the medical expenses including the medicines of Ricafort.