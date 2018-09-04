PDEA-7: Rehab center for drug peddlers to rise in Danao

A BALAY Silangan, a rehabilitation center for drug surrenderers or self-confessed drug peddlers, will soon be established in Danao City.

Deputy Regional Director Thessa Albano-Tuizen of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) said that Danao City was chosen as one of the pilot areas of the PDEA-7’s organized drug rehabilitation program.

“We plan to launch it (Balay Silangan) by September siguro or next month (October). We hope it will be operational already within the year,” said Albano-Tuizen about the Danao City Balay Silangan center.

She cited the need to have a separate drug rehabilitation for drug surrenderers or self-confessed peddlers since they would need a different approach from those who used to be drug dependents.

The PDEA-7 chose Danao City as the first pilot area after the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO), whom the agency consulted about the project, suggested the northern city in Cebu as one of the viable areas for the program, since the city had an existing drug rehabilitation facility.

“So far, we have reached out to the mayor of Danao City (Ramonito Durano III), and he gave his ‘okay’ for the project. He (also) committed to provide the site for us,” Albano-Tuizen said.

“For our part, we will help the LGUs find private partners to support those who will be housed for rehabilitation in Balay Silangan,” she added.

She said that the program would be free for those qualified to avail of it and a batch would consist of at most 40 people.

The modules for the Balay Silangan program had been designed by the PDEA to last from three to six months, but Albano-Tuizen said the prime responsibility for the implementation of the project would be on the LGUs.

That is why Albano-Tuizen called on LGUs to also establish their own Balay Silangan centers in their towns or cities.