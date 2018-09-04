E-League: Jets trounce Crusaders

THE DYNINNO Jets soared high as they cut the Shearwater Health Crusaders down to size, 59-52, in the Evo League of the 2018 Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball last Sunday at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

The Jets rose to 2-1 (win-loss) behind stellar performances from Rainier Dominic Obenza, John Lorenzo Segarra and big man Igor Cebatori.

Obenza and Segarra had 14 points, with the latter adding nine rebounds and two steals while Cebatori, a native of Moldova, piled up 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Razul Ryan Engreso and Carl Christnielle Yares had 17 points apiece, David Francisco pitched in 11 points for Shearwater, which fell to 1-4.

The CTC BPO Panthers, meanwhile, dropped the Streamline Kangaroos, 74-49, to even up their record at 2-2.

Al Jairro Magsanay had 14 points, Jan Pierre Gellez chipped in 13 markers, nine rebounds and four steals while Dejay Bacus had 10 points in the win.

The Kangaroos remained winless in five matches.