New cops net two suspects in first operation

THE new policemen of the Talisay City Police Station conducted their first operation and netted two suspected pushers in Sitio Kilawan, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, at dawn yesterday.

Talisay City Police Station Chief Supt. Marlu Conag said a concerned citizen reported an ongoing transaction involving illegal drugs to which they responded.

Conag said that when the team arrived at the area, they proceeded on foot to avoid detection.

They later saw a group of persons allegedly involved in a transaction and saw them exchange something.

The group hurriedly fled when they noticed the police. Two of them were arrested.

They were identified as Jerome Alferez, 25, a tricycle driver, and Jayson Lumapis, 31, and a resident of San Fernando town.

The police team allegedly confiscated three small sachets of shabu, a lighter and two strips of aluminum foil from Alferez while two small sachets of shabu was allegedly taken from the posession of Lumapis.

Conag said they will file drug charges against the two suspects.

On the other hand Talisay Police also arrested three persons for illegal gambling.

They were identified as Alfreda Majo, Jayson Ancog and Ramil Lapiciros.

They were brought to the police station.

More than 40 policemen from the Regional Public Safety Battalion are still conducting the 24/7 surveillance in Barangay Tangke against illegal drugs.

They have been operating since August 3 and have arrested at least 81 drug suspects in Barangay Tangke.

Conag said that it is possible that there are police officers inTalisay involved in illegal drugs.

“It’s not impossible. Ako, open-minded naman ako, although most of them are performing very well but it is also not impossible that some of them are involved in illegal drug trade.” Conag said.