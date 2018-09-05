Davide condemns ‘brutal’ murder of Ronda mayor

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III has condemned the killing of Ronda Mayor Mariano Blanco by unknown assailants inside the municipal hall on Wednesday (September 5).

Davide said he was shocked upon knowing that the mayor was killed.

The slain mayor is a known political ally of the governor.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the brutal murder of Mayor Noni Blanco who is a friend and an ally, right in his own office in the municipal hall,” Davide said.

Davide also said he does not have any knowledge as to Blanco’s alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

The governor also said Blanco confided to him that he received death threats days after the killing of Blanco’s nephew, Former Ronda Vice Mayor and lawyer Jonah John Ungab.

Davide expressed his plan to proceed to Ronda this afternoon.