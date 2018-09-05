Provincial police creates SITG to investigate Blanco slay

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), ordered the creation of a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to investigate the killing of Ronda Mayor Mariano Blanco.

Abrugena said the investigators are now looking at two angles in solving the crime, which include the mayor’s possible involvement in illegal drugs.

The provincial police director also said that the killing of the mayor may be linked to the slay of Former Ronda Vice Mayor and lawyer Jonah John Ungab.