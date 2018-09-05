PHO investigates alleged malpractice, negligence of Carcar hospital staff

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) is now investigating Carcar Provincial Hospital for negligence and maltreatment affecting a pregnant patient, which also resulted to the death of the patient’s newborn child.

Dr. Rene Catan, PHO chief, said that he already visited the hospital on Tuesday (September 4) to formally start the investigation.

It was alleged that members of the hospital staff did not provide proper attendance to the patient.

The staff, however, later referred the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), after observing that the patient was already having a difficulty in breathing.

Upon giving birth, the child was already dead.

Dr. Mario Joyag, chief of Carcar Provincial Hospital, said that he already ordered his doctors to submit an incident report.

Joyag added that at least four doctors were involved in the incident.