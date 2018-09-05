Fire hits pension house in Capitol Site

A pension house caught fire in Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City at past 8 a.m. on Wednesday (September 5).

Investigation showed that the fire started at the second floor of the establishment.

Wilfredo Baje, 51, sustained injuries during the fire.

The establishment sustained an estimated damage of P200,000.

Authorities have yet to determine the case of fire. /Gerard Vincent Francisco, USJ-R Intern