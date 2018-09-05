From ‘number 1’ councilor to Ronda’s top official
By Nestle L. Semilla |September 05,2018 - 02:51 PM
Rocky Gabatan, the incumbent vice mayor of Ronda town, Cebu is expected to assume as town mayor after Former Mayor Mariano Blanco was shot dead by unknown assailants.
Gabatan ranked first among the elected councilors of Ronda in the 2016 elections.
He assumed as vice mayor following the death of lawyer Jonnah John Ungab last February.
