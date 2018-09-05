NBI-7 director: Nothing personal against the police

Lawyer Dominador Cimafranca, the officer-in-charge of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7), is willing to sit down with Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director Royina Garma to clarify matters and to prove that the bureau has nothing personal against the police.

Cimafranca said they have to file the charges against the three officers of the Carbon police precinct since the evidence showed that the policemen committed negligence resulting to the death of four-year-old Bladen Skyler Abatayo.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) urged the NBI-7 not to be complacent and to look for more evidence against the involved policemen to make sure the case will prosper.

CHR-7 Director Arvin Odron said the Office of the Ombudsman will likely conduct another investigation.