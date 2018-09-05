Guardo wants to raise electric posts higher

Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo is planning to compel the Visayas Electric Company (VECO) to raise its electric posts from 16 feet to 20 feet.

Guardo said he is now drafting an ordinance to address the matter.

The councilor said he wants to get rid of “spaghetti wires” which are often hit by trucks.

Clearing of these wires along General Maxilom Avenue is currently underway.