Mandaue City Council approves tire clamping ordinance

Government and private vehicles that are illegally parked along Mandaue City streets will now be clamped with the passage of the city’s tire clamping ordinance.

Ordinance No. 31-2018 strictly requires the implementation of tire clamping of all public, private and government-owned vehicles which will park or left unattended on any public road or street designated as a “No Parking” or a “No Stopping” zones” within Mandaue City.

The ordinance was approved on second and final reading during the City Council’s session on Wednesday afternoon (September 5).

The tire clamping ordinance was authored by Councilor Elstone Dabon.