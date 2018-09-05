Council asks Quisumbing to create task force to oversee upkeep of trees

Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing has been asked to initiated the creation of a task force that will oversee the upkeep of roadside trees.

Councilor Elstone Dabon, author of the resolution, said that the task force will be responsible for the trimming of all trees located in all roads and streets in the city “to preserve and maintain the trees heritage and natural beauty and to prevent accidents as well.”

The Mandaue City Council passed the same resolution in their afternoon session on Wednesday (September 5).

A brief of Dabon’s resolution was posted on the City Council’s Facebook page.