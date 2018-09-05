Polio victim, three others caught with shabu

A POLIO afflicted resident of Barangay Ermita, Cebu City and three others were arrested by police in a drug bust in the area Wednesday evening.

Chief Insp. Kenneth Paul Albotra, Parian police precinct chief, identified the suspects as Lotes Toreffel, a resident of the area. Also arrested were Marlon Bencoleta, Jonathan Glepa and Joel Ramos, all residents of Barangay Mantalongon, Dalaguete town in southern Cebu.

Taken from their possession were 21 sachets of shabu with an estimated worth of P15,750 and assorted drug paraphernalia. All are detained at the Parian police precinct for interrogation.