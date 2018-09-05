CCPO probes Tangke arson allegations

THE Cebu Provincial Police Office (CCPO) is looking into reports allegedly linking members of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) to an alleged arson attempt on Sept. 3 in Barangay Tangke in Talisay City.

Supt. Janette Rafter, CCPO public information officer, said in a press briefing on Wednesday that the CCPO was validating the complaints of residents, who allegedly found several personnel attempting to burn a resident’s house.

“Amo pa nang ivalidate, ang katinud-anon ana (We’re still validating the report),” said Rafter.

She also said that they were coordinating with the Talisay City Police and the RFMB 7 team leader, Insp. Clifton Gairanod and were also meeting with the owner of the house to find out if the allegations were true.

When sought for comment, the Talisay City police refused to give details only that they were still investigating the alleged crime.

While the CCPO was investigating the arson allegations, a fire hit a pension house in the Capitol area in Cebu City on Wednesday.

Investigators of the Cebu City Fire Department has estimated the damage to property at around P200,000.

They said that the fire started at the second floor of the pension house.

Wilfredo Baje, 51, was injured during the fire./USJ-R Intern Gerard Vincent Francisco