Dads defer action on P5M donation

SKATE PARK PROJECT

The Cebu City Council deferred for another week the decision to authorize Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to accept the P5 million donation of Maria Victoria “Minnie” Osmeña for the construction of the Cebu City Skate and Sports Park at the South Road Properties.

This developed after the City Council during Tuesday’s regular session agreed to revise the deed of donation to assure the city that it would not be bound to the location of the skate park upon receiving the donation.

With this the council deferred deciding on the proposed resolution of Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr. to authorize Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to enter into and sign on behalf of the Cebu City government the deed of donation and acceptance of the P5 million from Maria Victoria Osmeña for the purpose of constructing a Cebu City Skate and Sports Park.

The council’s action was taken after some councilors requested that the deed of donation of Maria Victoria Osmeña, who is also the sister of Mayor Tomas Osmeña, should not specify the location of the skate park.

“As the donee, we have the obligation to construct the skate park but as to where it will finally be, it should be filed in another resolution,” said Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera in the session.

Pesquera argued that by taking out the specifications in the deed of donation, the city could continue to utilize the donated P5 million wherever the skate park would be built.

“If we don’t build on this lot, will the money still be donated for the skate park?” Pesquera asked.

Pesquera also questioned the proposed lot for the skate park which is located at the controversial Lot 8-B currently owned by the Cebu City government.

Mayor Osmeña, according to a March 2018 CDN report, that he planned to build the skate park on portions of the 26-hectare lot purchased by a consortium.

He claimed that the lot still belonged to the city government and that the transaction between the consortium was allegedly “illegal.”

On Wednesday, Councilor Gabuya, who is a Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan member and Mayor Osmeña’s ally, assured during a phone interview that the lot still belonged to the Cebu City government.

He also said that the design for the skate park was awaiting the approval of the mayor.

“The plan is to establish a sports hub, not only a skate park, although we will prioritize the skate park,” Gabuya said.

The sports hub will include areas for other sports such as a basketball and a volleyball court./USJ-R Intern Delta Dyrecka Letigio