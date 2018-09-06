Five arrested for drug possession in Talisay City

Five drug suspects, including three minors, were arrested at the back gate of Talisay City Hall, Cebu during a police checkpoint on Wednesday evening (September 5).

Among the suspects were Jevin Abastillas, 20, a resident of Brgy. Maghaway, Talisay City; and Wilmar Sayingga, 19, a resident of Brgy. Mojon, Talisay City.

Seized from the suspects were one large, two medium-sized and two small sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P318,000.

Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City Police Chief, said that the suspects were arrested and rescued during the conduct of checkpoint at past 10 p.m.

The two suspects are now detained at the Talisay City police station pending the filing of charges against them.

The three arrested minors will be turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

At least 11 persons were arrested in Talisay City since the assumption of the members of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Central Visayas (RMFB-7) on Monday (September 3).