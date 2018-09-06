Groups hold prayer walk for end of coal plants

The downpour of rain did not stop members of cause-oriented groups under Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ) to march on the streets of downtown Cebu City to call for the end of coal-fired power plants in the province on Thursday morning.

At least 50 individuals gathered in front of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas building in P. Del Rosario Extension and marched via Osmeña Boulevard heading to Colon Street where they held a picket rally.

The militants lit candles and flew a dove as a symbol of their call to free Cebu from coal-powered energy.

Among the groups that participated the mobilization were Oriang women’s group, Partido Lakas ng Masa, Freedom from Debt Coalition, Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino and Sanlakas Cebu.

Victor Sumampong, deputy Secretary General of Sanlakas Cebu, said they urge the government to support renewable energy and discourage investments on coal power plants.

“Ang mga progresibo nga nasud sama sa China ug US, gihinay-hinay na man gani nilag papas ang mga coal nga powerplant unya ang Pilipinas na hinuon magpromote ani?” Sumampong said.

Sumampong added that the government should impose stricter policies in allowing power plants to operate to ensure that the country’s natural resources will be preserved.