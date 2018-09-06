Ronda police officers relieved from service
Police officers of Ronda police station were relieved from service after they allegedly failed to respond in the murder of Town Mayor Mariano Blanco.
The relieved cops will be assigned at the provincial police headquarters while the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) investigates the allegations.
Blanco was shot dead inside the municipal hall on Wednesday (September 5).
