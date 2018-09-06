Bad weather causes rains, canceled trips in Cebu

Cebu will experience partly cloudy with isolated rainshowers due to the prevailing southwest monsoon or Habagat that is affecting the Visayas.

Weather Specialist Meo Aguirre of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Mactan said the weather is expected to improve during the weekend.

Aguirre also said they are also closely monitoring a Low Pressure Area (LPA) that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday.

As of 12 p.m. on Thursday (September 6), the weather disturbance was spotted at least 820 kilometers East of Basco, Batanes.

The Philippine Coastguard Cebu (PCG) has reported that a captain of a banca from Cordova town bound for Tubigon, Bohol decided to suspended travel because of huge waves.