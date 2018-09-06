Cebu City seeks compromise with BIR
The Cebu City Government is offering a settlement with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) for its P1.2 billion worth of claims.
The Council’s Committee on Finance said that the city government can opt to pay a compromise fee of P188.4 million to cover BIR’s income and withholding tax claims computed in 2010.
The city government already made an initial payment of P53 million on August 8.
